St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023 

St. Mirren welcome Rangers to The SMISA Stadium for a lunchtime kickoff in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock last weekend. Bradley Lyons broke the deadlock in the 19th minute before Kyle Magennis put through his own net just past the hour-mark to restore parity.

Rangers, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at Aris in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Alex Moucketou-Moussounda and Shavy Babicka's goals in either half rendered Abdallah Sima's 70th-minute strike to be a mere consolation.

The Gers now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where they lost 3-1 at home to Aberdeen in their last outing. They're third in the standings, having garnered 12 points from seven games, while St. Mirren are three points better off in second.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 38 wins in their last 46 games against St. Mirren.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 saw Rangers win 3-0 away.

Four of their last five meetings have produced at least three goals.

Six of Rangers' seven league games this season have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of St. Mirren's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Rangers are unbeaten in nine meetings with St. Mirren, winning eight.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers have had a haphazard start to the season, with ther defeat at home to Aberdeen seeing them part ways with Michael Beale.

Player-manager Steven Davis' interim tenure did not get off to the best of starts, as they lost in the Europa League. The 38-year-old will hope that it's second time lucky for the Gers.

St. Mirren, by contrast, are flying high, and their surprise start to the season has installed them in the early title race. A win will take them further clear in second spot and increase the pressure on Rangers.

However, expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: St. Mirren 1-2 Rangers

St. Mirren vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals