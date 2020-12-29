St. Mirren vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Rangers travel to St. Mirren for a Scottish Premier League game on Wednesday, as they look to continue what has been a near-flawless season.

Steven Gerrard's team have dropped only four points from 20 league games, and are 16 points ahead of Celtic, albeit having played three games more.

In their last game, on Boxing Day, Rangers beat Hibernian 1-0 at home thanks to a first-half goal from Ianis Hagi.

St. Mirren, however, will take hope from the fact that they are the only Scottish team to beat Rangers this season.

A couple of weeks ago, Rangers went down 3-2 to St. Mirren in the Scottish League Cup.

However, St. Mirren's league form has been anything but inspiring this season. They have only 21 points from 17 games played, compared to Rangers' 56 points from 20 games.

In their last game though, they did manage a win, beating nine-man Ross County 2-0.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 27 of the last 34 games against St. Mirren, drawing four and losing only three.

St. Mirren form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-L-W

St. Mirren vs Rangers team news

St Mirren will have Brandon Mason back from suspension after he missed the game against Ross County.

Coach Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury concerns from the win over Ross County. Kristian Dennis is pushing for a start after getting off the mark at the weekend.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Ryan Jack remains sidelined, while Nikola Katic is a long-term absentee for Rangers.

Scott Arfield is also expected to miss this game after picking up an injury in the win over Hibernian on Boxing Day.

Jordan Jones and George Edmundson are back from suspension, after missing seven games as a result of breaching COVID protocols earlier this season.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield

Suspended: None

St. Mirren vs Rangers Predicted XI

St. Mirren Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jak Alnwick; Marcus Fraser, Joe Shaughnessy, Conor McCarthy, Richard Tait; Kyle McAllister, Ethan Erhahon, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Jamie McGrath, Brandon Mason; Kristian Dennis

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction

Despite St. Mirren having beaten Rangers in the last game between the two teams, we do not expect a repeat of that result. We predict a comfortable win for the visitors.

Prediction: St. Mirren 0-2 Rangers