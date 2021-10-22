St. Mirren vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

St. Mirren will welcome Rangers to the SMISA Stadium for Sunday's lunchtime kickoff in the Scottish Premiership.

This matchday 10 fixture will pit the first against the seventh in the table. The home side currently sit just outside the Championship playoff spots while Rangers lead the way at the summit with 20 points garnered from nine matches.

St. Mirren come into the clash on the back of a thrilling 3-2 away victory over Ross County. A rampant first-half performance saw the visitors race into a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Rangers secured their first points of the Europa League campaign in a 2-0 home win over Brondby on Thursday. Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun scored his first goal for the club in the 18th minute before Kemar Roofe made sure of the result 12 minutes later.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have 32 wins from their last 38 games against St. Mirren, while four matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi all got on the scoresheet to help Rangers secure a routine 3-0 home win.

The hosts have been in fine form in recent weeks and are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in the league. They followed three successive draws with their current three-game winning streak.

St. Mirren form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

St. Mirren vs Rangers Team News

St. Mirren

Greg Kiltie is the only injury concern for the hosts with a knee injury.

Injury: Greg Kiltie

Suspension: None

Rangers

Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) and Filip Helander (knee) are the only fitness concerns for manager Steven Gerrard.

Ryan Kent and Ryan Jack have recovered from their hamstring and calf injuries respectively but Sunday's fixture might be too early for them to return to action.

Injury: Filip Helander

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Doubtful: Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent

St. Mirren vs Rangers Predicted XI

St. Mirren Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jak Alnwick (GK); Marcus Fraser, Conor McCarthy, Joseph Shaughnessy; Scott Tanser, Ethan Erhahon, Alan Power, Matthew Millar; Connor Ronan, Jamie McGrath, Eamonn Brophy

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers are firm favorites for the game but St. Mirren's strong recent form means the hosts cannot be counted out.

The home side have shown strong impetus in attack in recent games and are likely to go all out against Rangers in search of maximum points. Nevertheless, we are backing the capital side to secure victory.

Prediction: St. Mirren 1-3 Rangers

