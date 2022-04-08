St. Mirren vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

St. Mirren and Rangers will battle for three points in a Scottish WhatPremiership matchday 33 fixture on Sunday.

St. Mirreb are coming off a 4-2 defeat away to Motherwell. Three first-half goals helped the Steelmen to a comeback victory.

Rangers, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Braga in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie on Thursday. Abel Ruiz's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Before that, the Scottish champions fell to a 2-1 defeat in the Old Firm derby against arch-rivals Celtic despite taking an early lead. The loss left them six points behind their city rivals.

St. Mirren sit in tenth spot and have 36 points to show for their efforts after 32 games.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have 31 wins from their last 38 games against St. Mirren. Four games ended in draws, while Sunday's hosts have won thrice.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021. First-half goals from Scott Wright and Alfredo Morelos guided Rangers to a comfortable 2-0 home win.

St. Mirren form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Team News

St. Mirren

Matthew Millar has been ruled out with a tendon injury. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injured: Matthew Millar, Scott Tanser, Greg Kiltie.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rangers

Alfredo Morelos, Alex Lowry and Ianis Hagi have been sidelined due to fitness issues. Nnamdi Ofoborh is unavailable.

Injuries: Alfredo Morelos, Alex Lowry, Ianis Hagi.

Doubtful: Steven Davis.

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Suspension: None.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Predicted XIs

St. Mirren (4-3-3): Dean Lyness (GK); Richard Tait, Joseph Shaughnessy, Conor McCarthy, Marcus Fraser; Ethan Erhahon, Alan Power, Jay Henderson; Jordan Jones, Eamonn Brophy, Connor Ronan.

Rangers (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Ryan Kent, Fashion Sakala, Scott Arfield.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction

Having suffered consecutive losses, Rangers will be eager to bounce back to winning ways to keep their title defence on track.

St Mirren's poor run of form means they don't stand much chance of success. However, their recently improved attack means they might fashion enough chances to find the back of the net. Nevertheless, the capital team should secure a comfortable victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: St. Mirren 1-3 Rangers.

Edited by Bhargav