St. Pauli vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as St. Pauli and Augsburg go head-to-head at the Millerntor-Stadion on Sunday. Alexander Blessin’s men will look to get one over Augsburg, having failed to taste victory in both home and away meetings between the teams last season (1L, 1D).

Ad

St. Pauli were denied consecutive victories for the first time this season during the international break as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Holstein Kiel in a friendly on September 3.

Blessin’s side now turn their attention to the Bundesliga, where they kicked off the new campaign with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Dortmund on August 23, one week before claiming a 2-0 victory over 10-man Hamburger.

St. Pauli head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last nine matches across all competitions, claiming three draws and six wins, including a penalty-shootout victory over Eintracht Norderstedt in the DFB Pokal first round on August 16.

Ad

Trending

Like this weekend's hosts, Augsburg were in action during the international break as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of 2. Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on September 3.

Having kicked off the season with a 2-0 victory over Hallescher FC in the DFB Pokal first round on August 17, Sandro Wagner’s men began the new Bundesliga campaign with a 3-1 win over Freiburg on August 23, one week before falling to a 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Ad

Augsburg will be looking to improve on their performance from last season, when they picked up 43 points from 34 matches to finish 12th in the Bundesliga standings.

St. Pauli vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Augsburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

St. Pauli have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Augsburg are unbeaten in seven of their most recent nine competitive away matches, claiming five wins and two draws since early February.

St. Pauli have failed to win their last five Bundesliga home games, losing twice and claiming three draws since March’s 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Ad

St. Pauli vs Augsburg Prediction

The last six meetings between St. Pauli and Augsburg have produced a combined 21 goals, and we expect another end-to-end affair at the Millerntor-Stadion. Home advantage gives St. Pauli an extra edge, and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: St. Pauli 2-1 Augsburg

St. Pauli vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - St. Pauli to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More