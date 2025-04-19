St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

The action continues in round 30 of the German Bundesliga as St. Pauli and Bayer Leverkusen square off at the Millerntor-Stadion on Sunday. Xabi Alonso’s men, who are the only unbeaten side away from home in the league, will look to keep the ball rolling and move within touching distance of first-placed Bayern Munich.
St. Pauli turned in a fine show of fighting spirit last weekend when they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Holstein Kiel at the Holstein-Stadion.
With that result, Alexander Blessin’s side have gone unbeaten in four of their most recent five league games — claiming two wins and two draws — having lost the four games preceding this run.
With 29 points from 29 Bundesliga matches, St. Pauli are currently 15th in the league standings, seven points above 16th-placed Heidenheim in the relegation playoff spot.
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen dropped two huge points in their quest for consecutive league titles as they were held to a goalless draw by Union Berlin at home last time out.
Before that, Alonso’s side were on a three-game winning streak in the league and had won five of their previous six outings while scoring 14 goals and conceding seven in that time.
Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 63 points from their 29 Bundesliga matches so far to sit second in the league table, six points off leaders Bayern Munich heading into the final five games.
St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with St. Pauli and Bayer Leverkusen claiming eight wins each from their previous 23 meetings.
- Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in four of their last five games across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since mid-March.
- St. Pauli have failed to win eight of their last 10 Bundesliga games, losing five and claiming three draws since the start of February.
- Bayer Leverkusen are the only side unbeaten on the road in the league and currently boast the division’s best away record, having picked up 32 points from their 14 matches.
St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction
Looking at recent meetings between St. Pauli and Bayer Leverkusen, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Millerntor-Stadion with plenty of goalmouth action.
Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we expect Alonso's men to secure all three points and keep their slim title hopes alive.
Prediction: St. Pauli 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen
St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their most recent six clashes)