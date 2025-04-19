St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

The action continues in round 30 of the German Bundesliga as St. Pauli and Bayer Leverkusen square off at the Millerntor-Stadion on Sunday. Xabi Alonso’s men, who are the only unbeaten side away from home in the league, will look to keep the ball rolling and move within touching distance of first-placed Bayern Munich.

Ad

St. Pauli turned in a fine show of fighting spirit last weekend when they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Holstein Kiel at the Holstein-Stadion.

With that result, Alexander Blessin’s side have gone unbeaten in four of their most recent five league games — claiming two wins and two draws — having lost the four games preceding this run.

With 29 points from 29 Bundesliga matches, St. Pauli are currently 15th in the league standings, seven points above 16th-placed Heidenheim in the relegation playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen dropped two huge points in their quest for consecutive league titles as they were held to a goalless draw by Union Berlin at home last time out.

Before that, Alonso’s side were on a three-game winning streak in the league and had won five of their previous six outings while scoring 14 goals and conceding seven in that time.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 63 points from their 29 Bundesliga matches so far to sit second in the league table, six points off leaders Bayern Munich heading into the final five games.

Ad

St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with St. Pauli and Bayer Leverkusen claiming eight wins each from their previous 23 meetings.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in four of their last five games across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since mid-March.

St. Pauli have failed to win eight of their last 10 Bundesliga games, losing five and claiming three draws since the start of February.

Bayer Leverkusen are the only side unbeaten on the road in the league and currently boast the division’s best away record, having picked up 32 points from their 14 matches.

Ad

St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between St. Pauli and Bayer Leverkusen, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Millerntor-Stadion with plenty of goalmouth action.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we expect Alonso's men to secure all three points and keep their slim title hopes alive.

Prediction: St. Pauli 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their most recent six clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More