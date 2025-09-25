St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

St. Pauli will welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Millerntor-Stadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Leverkusen have registered just one win in the league thus far and trail the hosts by two points, who have won two games.

Kiezkicker suffered their first loss of the league campaign last week as they fell to a 2-0 away loss to Stuttgart. They conceded a goal apiece before and after the first-half break. They also failed to score for the first time this season in that loss.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games last week, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Mönchengladbach. Malik Tillman broke the deadlock in the 70th minute thanks to an assist from Patrik Schick. Late drama ensued as second-half substitute Haris Tabaković bagged a stoppage-time winner for Mönchengladbach.

St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 24 times in all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even as of now, with eight wins apiece for either side.

The visitors were unbeaten in their two league meetings against Kiezkicker last season, and after a 2-1 home win, the reverse fixture in April ended in a 1-1 draw.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last seven Bundesliga meetings against the hosts, recording five wins.

St. Pauli's four points from as many games this season is their best-ever start to a Bundesliga campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 35 away games in the Bundesliga, recording 23 wins.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their last three Bundesliga meetings against Leverkusen.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their six games across all competitions this season.

St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Kiezkicker failed to score for the first time in the league in their loss last week and will look to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their eight Bundesliga home games in this fixture, with that loss registered in 2010.

Ricky-Jade Jones and David Nemeth are the two confirmed absentees for the hosts. Hauke Wahl was absent from the latest training sessions and is a major doubt. Captain Jackson Irvine was spotted in training but is unlikely to be risked here.

Die Werkself have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, with that triumph registered at home earlier this month. Notably, they have won just two of their last 10 league games.

Martin Terrier, Nathan Tella, and Exequiel Palacios continue to be sidelined due to injuries. Robert Andrich and Ezequiel Fernandez are back from their suspension.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: St. Pauli 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

