St. Pauli vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

St. Pauli will host Bochum at the Millerntor-Stadion on Saturday in the final round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have had their struggles upon returning to the top flight but have practically confirmed safety and will be looking to close out their season in front of their home fans on a high.

They picked up an important point in their impressive 2-2 draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt last time out featuring goals from Manolis Saliakas and Morgan Guilavogui. Kiezkicker sit 14th in the table and have the comfort of knowing only an extraordinary set of results on closing day could possibly drag them to the relegation playoffs.

Bochum have endured an even more difficult season than their weekend opponents and have now been relegated from the top flight. They suffered a 4-1 home defeat to Mainz last weekend finding themselves three goals down before Gerrit Holtmann reduced the deficit late in the day.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga with just 22 points from 33 matches and will be desperate to round up their season on a positive note.

St. Pauli vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 40th meeting between St. Pauli and Bochum. The home side have won 13 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won three fewer with their other 16 contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Bochum have the second-worst offensive and defensive records in the German top flight this term with 31 goals scored and 67 conceded.

Kiezkicker are the lowest-scoring side in the Bundesliga this season with just 28 goals managed in 33 games. They, however, have the second-best defensive record in the division with 39 goals conceded.

St. Pauli vs Bochum Prediction

St. Pauli have drawn three of their last four games and have lost just two of their last nine league games. They are winless in their last three home matches and could struggle here.

Die Blauen are on an eight-game winless streak, losing six times in that period. They have the worst away record in the Bundesliga this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: St. Pauli 2-1 Bochum

St. Pauli vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: St. Pauli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

