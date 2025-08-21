St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

St. Pauli will host Borussia Dortmund at the Millerntor-Stadion on Saturday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side enjoyed an overall commendable return to the German top flight last season as they finished 14th in the league table and will be keen to secure an even higher league finish this campaign.

They performed well in the off-season as they won five of their seven friendly outings, including wins over Nice from France and Hellas Verona from Italy. They returned to competitive action last weekend, facing Eintracht Norderstedt in the DFB Pokal and playing out a disappointing goalless draw with the fourth-tier side after 120 minutes before going on to win the contest on penalties.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant finish to the previous campaign as they won seven of their final eight league outings to finish fourth in the Bundesliga and secure a 10th consecutive appearance in the main stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Like their weekend opponents, the visitors were underwhelming in their cup outing last time out as they faced RW Essen and picked up a narrow 1-0 victory, with Serhou Guirassy scoring the game-winner in the 79th minute.

St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 meetings between St. Pauli and Dortmund. The hosts have won just three of those games, while the visitors have won 19 times, with their other four contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won seven of their last eight games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 18 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1989.

St. Pauli rather impressively had the second-best defensive record in the German top flight last season with a goal concession tally of 41.

St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Kiezkicker ended their pre-season campaign with five wins in their final six matches and will head into the weekend clash on a high. However, they won just two of their final eight home matches last season and could struggle here.

BVB failed to impress in their cup game earlier in the week and will be keen to improve things on Saturday. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should come out on top here.

Prediction: St. Pauli 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

