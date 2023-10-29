St. Pauli vs FC Schalke Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31st 2023

St. Pauli and FC Schalke battle for a place in the third round of the DFB Pokal when they lock horns at the Millerntor-Stadion on Tuesday.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season and will head into the midweek clash looking to pick up a fifth consecutive home win.

St. Pauli maintained their lead at the top of the 2. Bundesliga table at the weekend when they came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Karlsruher.

With that result, Hurzeler’s men have now gone unbeaten in 23 consecutive games across all competitions, stretching back to a 4-3 loss against Hamburger on April 21.

St. Pauli now turn their attention to the DFB Pokal where they picked up an emphatic 5-0 victory over Atlas Delmenhorst in the first round on August 12.

Schalke, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in the German second tier when they scrapped a 3-2 victory over Hannover on Saturday.

Prior to that, Karel Geraerts’ side were on a four-game losing streak in the league, conceding 11 goals and scoring just three in that time.

Schalke will now look to pick up where they left off at the weekend as they turn their sights to the DFB Pokal, where they kicked off the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Braunschweig on August 11.

St. Pauli vs FC Schalke Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Schalke boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

St. Pauli have picked up just two wins in that time, including a 3-1 victory when they squared off in the 2. Bundesliga on September 23.

Schalke are on a run of three consecutive away defeats and have failed to win their last five competitive away matches, losing four and claiming one draw since August’s 3-1 victory over Braunschweig.

St. Pauli have won their last four home games, scoring 15 goals and conceding four since playing consecutive draws against Fortuna Düsseldorf and Magdeburg back in August.

St. Pauli vs FC Schalke Prediction

While Schalke will be looking to build on Saturday’s victory over Hannover, they face the daunting challenge of taking on a St. Pauli side who are unbeaten since April 21.

Hurzeler’s men have been near impenetrable on home turf and we fancy them picking up a fifth consecutive victory at the Millerntor-Stadion on Tuesday.

Prediction: St. Pauli 2-1 FC Schalke

St. Pauli vs FC Schalke Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - St. Pauli to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes)