St. Pauli vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as St. Pauli and Freiburg lock horns at the Millerntor-Stadion on Saturday. Having suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat in September’s reverse fixture, Julian Schuster’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over St. Pauli and secure a third win on the spin.

St. Pauli were sent crashing back to earth in Bundesliga as they suffered a 2-0 loss against 10-man RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena last Sunday. Before that, Alexander Blessin’s side were unbeaten in three consecutive games, picking up back-to-back wins over Heidenheim and Union Berlin, before playing out a 1-1 draw with Augsburg on February 1.

St. Pauli have picked up 21 points from their 21 Bundesliga matches so far to sit 14th in league standings, seven points and two places above the relegation playoff spot.

Freiburg, meanwhile, secured consecutive wins for the first time since October as they edged out Heidenheim 1-0 at the Europa-Park Stadion last Saturday.

This came after their 1-0 victory over Bochum at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on February 1, a result which saw their run of three back-to-back defeats come to an end.

With 33 points from 21 matches, Freiburg are currently sixth in the Bundesliga standings, one point above seventh-placed Mainz, who sit just outside the European qualifying places.

St. Pauli vs Freiburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Freiburg boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

St. Pauli have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Freiburg have failed to win six of their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw since late November.

St. Pauli currently holds the joint second-poorest home record in Bundesliga this season, having picked up just nine points from their 10 games so far.

St. Pauli vs Freiburg Prediction

The last four meetings between St. Pauli and Freiburg have produced a combined 16 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the Millerntor-Stadion this weekend. After a rough few weeks, Freiburg appear to have hit their stride once again and we are backing them to come away with all three points here

Prediction: St. Pauli 1-2 Freiburg

St. Pauli vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corner - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Freiburg’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of the hosts’ last eight matches)

