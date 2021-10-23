St. Pauli vs Hansa Rostock prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

FC St. Pauli will face Hansa Rostock in the 2. Bundesliga on Sunday, and the league leaders will hope to retain their place at the top of the table.
Timo Schultz’s side have been on a good run of form of late, having won their last four games in the league.
Their impressive form has resulted in them setting the pace early on in the league, but they need to keep up their consistency with teams behind them slowly picking up their form.
Hansa Rostock, on the other hand, have failed to find their rhythm on a consistent basis. They sit 11th in the league table.
They are unbeaten in their last two games, however, and will hope to string a decent run before the next international break.
St. Pauli vs Hansa Rostock Head-to-head
Hansa Rostock have the head-to-head advantage, but there’s not too much in it. While St. Pauli have won the fixture eight times, Hansa Rostock have picked up 10 victories.
It’s incredible how there hasn’t been a single draw between the two teams, so expect a result come Sunday when the two square off.
St. Pauli have won each of the last five meetings between the two, so they will be fairly confident heading into the clash.
St. Pauli form guide: L-W-W-W-W
Hansa Rostock form guide: W-L-L-W-D
St. Pauli vs Hansa Rostock Team News
St. Pauli
Leart Paqarada could yet play against Hansa Rostock as Schultz hasn’t ruled him out completely.
Marvin Knoll, Lukas Daschner, Etienne Amenyido, Igor Matanovic, Christopher Avevor, Jannes Wieckhoff, Eric Smith, Sebastian Ohlsson and Franz Roggow are not expected to feature.
Injured: Marvin Knoll, Lukas Daschner, Etienne Amenyido, Igor Matanovic, Christopher Avevor, Jannes Wieckhoff, Eric Smith, Sebastian Ohlsson, Franz Roggow
Doubtful: Leart Paqarada
Suspended: None
Hansa Rostock
Hansa Rostock are expected to be without the injured duo of Maurice Litka and Lukas Scherff. Calogero Rizzuto is suspended.
Injured: Lukas Scherff
Doubtful: Maurice Litka
Suspended: Calogero Rizzuto
St. Pauli vs Hansa Rostock Predicted Lineups
St. Pauli Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Nikola Vasilj; James Lawrence, Jakov Medic, Philipp Ziereis, Luca Zander; Afeez Aremu, Marcel Hartel, Jackson Irvine; Daniel-Kofi Kyereh; Guido Burgstaller, Maximilian Dittgen
Hansa Rostock Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Markus Kolke; Jonathan Meier, Damian Roßbach, Thomas Meißner, Nico Neidhart; Lukas Frode, Simon Rhein; Hanno Behrens, Streli Mamba, Nik Omladic; John Verhoek
St. Pauli vs Hansa Rostock Prediction
St. Pauli should prove to be too strong at home for Hansa Rostock. We expect a fairly comfortable win for the league leaders.
Prediction: St. Pauli 2-0 Hansa Rostock