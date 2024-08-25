St. Pauli vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

St. Pauli and Heidenheim square off in the Bundesliga opener on Sunday.

St. Pauli and Heidenheim bring the opening round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign to a close when they lock horns at the Millerntor-Stadion on Sunday (August 25). Frank Schmidt’s men are winless in seven games against the hosts.

St. Pauli turned in a resilient display last Friday, when they fought back from behind to claim a 3-2 extra-time victory over Hallescher FC in the DFB-Pokal first round.

That was in keeping with their impressive run of results in pre-season, where Alexander Blessin's men won four of their five friendlies, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

St. Pauli head into the new season off a remarkable 2023-24 campaign, clinching the 2. Bundesliga title to secure promotion and end their 14-year absence from the top flight.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, moved within touching distance of a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, as they picked up a 2-1 win over Hacken in the first leg of their play-off clash in midweek.

Before that, Schmidt’s men stormed to a resounding 4-1 victory over amateur side Villingen in the opening round of the DFB-Pokal on August 17.

Heidenheim, who finished eighth in the Bundesliga last term, head into the weekend on a run of 10 back-to-back wins across competitions, including seven last season.

St. Pauli vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • In their last 18 meetings, St. Pauli lead Heindenheim 8-7.
  • St. Pauli are on a seven-game unbeaten run against Schmidt’s men, picking up five wins, since a 1-0 loss in October 2019.
  • Heidenheim are unbeaten in six competitive games, winning four, since a 2-1 defeat to Leipzig in April.
  • St. Pauli have won all but one of their last eight matches across competitions, with a 3-1 friendly loss to SpVgg Greuther Furth on July 19 being the exception.

St. Pauli vs Heidenheim Prediction

Heidenheim have picked up right where they dropped off in pre-season and will head into Sunday in search of an 11th win on the bounce. While St. Pauli boast a dominant home record in the fixture, expect Heidenheim to do just enough to secure a point.

Prediction: St. Pauli 2-2 Heidenheim

St. Pauli vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of St. Pauli’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of St. Pauli’s last eight outings.)

