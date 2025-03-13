St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2025

St. Pauli and Hoffenheim square off at the Millerntor-Stadion in round 26 of the German Bundesliga on Friday. Both sides are separated by just four points at the wrong end of the table and will be looking to get one over the other in a quest to salvage their season.

St. Pauli failed to find their feet in the German top flight as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena last Saturday.

Alexander Blessin’s men have gone six back-to-back games without a win, losing four and claiming two wins since the start of February.

St. Pauli have picked up 22 points from their 25 Bundesliga matches so far to sit 15th in the standings, two points above the relegation playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim were denied consecutive wins for the first time since July as they played out a 1-1 draw with Heidenheim at the PreZero Arena last weekend.

However, with that result, Christian Ilzer’s men are unbeaten in four back-to-back games, claiming two wins and two draws since a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Union Berlin on February 8.

With 26 points from 25 matches, Hoffenheim are 13th in the league standings, four points and two places above this weekend’s hosts.

St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with St. Pauli and Hoffenheim claiming two wins each from their previous six clashes.

St. Pauli have failed to win five of their last six home games, losing four and picking up one draw since the start of December.

St. Pauli currently hold the poorest attacking record in the league, having netted just 19 goals from their 25 matches so far.

Hoffenheim have won all but one of their most recent five away matches across all competitions, with a 3-1 loss against Bayer Leverkusen on February 2 being the exception.

St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Hoffenheim have put together a solid run of results in recent weeks and will head into the weekend in search of their fifth win in six away matches.

Ilzer’s men are slight favorites on paper and we are tipping them to come away with the desired result at the Millerntor-Stadion.

Prediction: St. Pauli 0-2 Hoffenheim

St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hoffenheim to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in St. Pauli’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 7.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the hosts’ last eight games)

