St. Pauli vs Schalke 04 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

St. Pauli and Schalke square off at Millerntor-Stadion on Saturday in 2. Bundesliga action.

The Kiezkicker are currently at the top of the league table with 32 points from 15 games to lead the race for direct qualification for the top-flight from the 2021-22 season.

Following a 2-0 loss to Darmstadt last month, only their third of the season, Timo Schultz's side have won their next two and are now aiming to make it three in a row.

The Royal Blues, meanwhile, can reduce the gap between them and St. Pauli to three with a win here, as confidence is soaring after their thumping 5-2 victory over SV Sandhausen.

Their record in this fixture is also amazing.

St. Pauli vs Schalke Head-To-Head

Schalke have won five of their previous six clashes with St. Pauli, losing only once.

That defeat came way back in January 2010.

Last season, the Royal Blues won both their league clashes, 3-0 at home before a 2-0 victory in the reverse.

FC St. Pauli English @fcstpauli_EN



Get well soon, Matze!





St. Pauli Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Schalke Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

St. Pauli vs Schalke Team News

St. Pauli

Lukas Daschner and Jannes Wieckhoff are out with knee injuries, while Christopher Avevor has an ankle problem. Marvin Knoll has a calf injury.

Furthermore, Jakov Medić and Leart Paqarada are doubtful with knocks to the nose and knee respectively.

Goalkeeper Mathias Hain is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Lukas Daschner, Jannes Wieckhoff, Christopher Avevor, Marvin Knoll, Jakov Medic, Leart Paqarada

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mathias Hain

FC Schalke 04 @s04_en





Schalke

Austrian goalkeeper Michael Langer is out with a knee injury, while Darko Churlinov and Simon Terodde have shoulder and calf issues respectively. Danny Latza is doubtful due to bruising.

Schalke manager Dimitrios Grammozis won't be in the dugout either due to a COVID-19 infection.

Injured: Michael Langer, Darko Churlinov, Simon Terodde, Danny Latza

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

St. Pauli vs Schalke Predicted XI

St. Pauli (4-3-1-2): Nikola Vasilj; Luca Zander, Philipp Ziereis, James Lawrence, Lars Ritzka; Afeez Aremu, Eric Smith, Marcel Hartel; Daniel-Kofi Kyerah; Guido Burgstaller, Maximilian Dittgen.

Schalke (3-5-2): Martin Fraisl; Malick Thiaw, Ko Itakura, Marcin Kaminski; Reinhold Ranftl, Rodrigo Zalazar, Victor Palsson, Dominick Drexler, Thomas Ouwejan; Marius Bülter, Marvin Pieringer.

St. Pauli vs Schalke Prediction

St. Pauli have been really impressive in the campaign, although Schalke aren't too far behind them in the standings.

Their form has been patchy lately, which might give the hosts an advantage, but the Royal Blues still have a strong squad and should secure at least a point.

Prediction: St. Pauli 2-2 Schalke

