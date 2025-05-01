St. Pauli vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

St. Pauli will host Stuttgart at the Millerntor-Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have had their struggles upon returning to the top flight this season but remain on course to avoid the drop as they sit 14th in the table, six points above the Bundesliga's relegation playoff spot with three games left to play.
They played out a goalless draw away at Werder Bremen last time out and were the better side in the first half but were quite flat in the second before a late red card to substitute Conor Metcalfe all but scuppered their chances of a win on the road.
Stuttgart, meanwhile, are out of form and will be keen to turn things around soon ahead of their cup final at the end of the campaign. They suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Heidenheim in their last match, squandering multiple chances to take the lead before their relegation-threatened opponents snatched all three points late in the day.
The visitors sit 11th in the league table with 41 points and will be targeting a top-half finish with the European spots practically out of reach.
St. Pauli vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 22 meetings between the two clubs. St. Pauli have won just three of those games while Stuttgart have won 14 times, with their other five contests ending level.
- The hosts picked up a 1-0 win when the two teams faced off earlier this season, ending a 10-game winless streak in this fixture.
- The Reds have scored 56 goals in the German top flight this season, the highest of any team outside the continental places.
- Kiezkicker, meanwhile, are the lowest-scoring side in the Bundesliga this term with 26 goals.
St. Pauli vs Stuttgart Prediction
St. Pauli are on a run of back-to-back draws and have lost just one of their last seven matches. They are undefeated in their last three home matches and will hope to confirm safety in front of their home fans this weekend.
Stuttgart have lost two of their last three league games and have won just one of their last 10 in the competition. They have had mixed results on the road of late, but should have enough to avoid defeat here.
Prediction: St. Pauli 2-2 Stuttgart
St. Pauli vs Stuttgart Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)