St. Pauli vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

St. Pauli will host Stuttgart at the Millerntor-Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have had their struggles upon returning to the top flight this season but remain on course to avoid the drop as they sit 14th in the table, six points above the Bundesliga's relegation playoff spot with three games left to play.

Ad

They played out a goalless draw away at Werder Bremen last time out and were the better side in the first half but were quite flat in the second before a late red card to substitute Conor Metcalfe all but scuppered their chances of a win on the road.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are out of form and will be keen to turn things around soon ahead of their cup final at the end of the campaign. They suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Heidenheim in their last match, squandering multiple chances to take the lead before their relegation-threatened opponents snatched all three points late in the day.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 11th in the league table with 41 points and will be targeting a top-half finish with the European spots practically out of reach.

St. Pauli vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between the two clubs. St. Pauli have won just three of those games while Stuttgart have won 14 times, with their other five contests ending level.

The hosts picked up a 1-0 win when the two teams faced off earlier this season, ending a 10-game winless streak in this fixture.

The Reds have scored 56 goals in the German top flight this season, the highest of any team outside the continental places.

Kiezkicker, meanwhile, are the lowest-scoring side in the Bundesliga this term with 26 goals.

Ad

St. Pauli vs Stuttgart Prediction

St. Pauli are on a run of back-to-back draws and have lost just one of their last seven matches. They are undefeated in their last three home matches and will hope to confirm safety in front of their home fans this weekend.

Stuttgart have lost two of their last three league games and have won just one of their last 10 in the competition. They have had mixed results on the road of late, but should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: St. Pauli 2-2 Stuttgart

St. Pauli vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More