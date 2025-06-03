St. Vincent vs Anguilla Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2025 

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will square off against Anguilla in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (June 4th). The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against The British Virgin Islands in a friendly over the weekend. They went into the break behind to Jerry Wiltshire's 45th-minute strike but Brad Richards equalized with two minutes left in regulation time.
Vincy Heat will now shift their focus to the qualifiers where their last game saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat at home to El Salvador. Anguilla, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of an 8-0 thrashing away to Puerto Rico.
They prepared for this game with a 2-0 defeat to Grenada in a friendly over the weekend. Keishean Francois broke the deadlock in the 17th minute while Johnathan Williams doubled Grenada's lead in the 53rd.
Both sides will be hoping to register their first points in the qualifiers, having each lost both games played so far in Group F.
St. Vincent vs Anguilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- St. Vincent were victorious in all three prior head-to-head games.
- This will be their first meeting since September 2014 when St. Vincent claimed a 4-0 victory in the Caribbean Cup.
- Nine of St. Vincent's last 11 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Anguilla have won just one of their last eight games (six losses).
- Seven of St. Vincent's last 10 games have produced three goals or more.
- Five of Anguilla's last six competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
- St. Vincent form guide: D-W-W-L-D Anguilla form guide: L-L-L-W-D
St. Vincent vs Anguilla Prediction
St. Vincent would have been disappointed not to have gotten a win against The British Virgin Islands at home, despite it being a friendly. They will hope to make amends in another game in front of their fans that they are expected to win.
Anguilla have conceded 12 goals in just two qualifiers without finding the back of the net themselves.
We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: St. Vincent 3-0 Anguilla
St. Vincent vs Anguilla Betting Tips
Tip 1 - St. Vincent to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - St. Vincent to score over 1.5 goals