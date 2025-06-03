St. Vincent vs Anguilla Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2025 

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will square off against Anguilla in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (June 4th). The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against The British Virgin Islands in a friendly over the weekend. They went into the break behind to Jerry Wiltshire's 45th-minute strike but Brad Richards equalized with two minutes left in regulation time.

Vincy Heat will now shift their focus to the qualifiers where their last game saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat at home to El Salvador. Anguilla, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of an 8-0 thrashing away to Puerto Rico.

Ad

Trending

They prepared for this game with a 2-0 defeat to Grenada in a friendly over the weekend. Keishean Francois broke the deadlock in the 17th minute while Johnathan Williams doubled Grenada's lead in the 53rd.

Both sides will be hoping to register their first points in the qualifiers, having each lost both games played so far in Group F.

St. Vincent vs Anguilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Vincent were victorious in all three prior head-to-head games.

This will be their first meeting since September 2014 when St. Vincent claimed a 4-0 victory in the Caribbean Cup.

Nine of St. Vincent's last 11 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Anguilla have won just one of their last eight games (six losses).

Seven of St. Vincent's last 10 games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Anguilla's last six competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

St. Vincent form guide: D-W-W-L-D Anguilla form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Ad

St. Vincent vs Anguilla Prediction

St. Vincent would have been disappointed not to have gotten a win against The British Virgin Islands at home, despite it being a friendly. They will hope to make amends in another game in front of their fans that they are expected to win.

Anguilla have conceded 12 goals in just two qualifiers without finding the back of the net themselves.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Ad

Prediction: St. Vincent 3-0 Anguilla

St. Vincent vs Anguilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Vincent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - St. Vincent to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More