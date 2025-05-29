St. Vincent vs British Virgin Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2025 

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will square off against the British Virgin Islands in an international friendly on Thursday (May 29th). The game will take place at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

The home side will be looking to build on the 3-0 victory they registered over Saint Kitts and Nevis in a friendly in April. All three goals were scored in the space of eight second half minutes, with Vhad Haynes scoring either side of Chad Haynes' 6th-minute own goal.

The British Virgin Islands, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Anguila in a friendly. Jordan Deans broke the deadlock from the spot 10 minutes into the second half and his strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Both nations will use this game to continue preparations for their return to competitive action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week. The British Virgin Islands face Dominica. St. Vincents host Anguilla.

St. Vincent vs British Virgin Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. St Vincent re unbeaten, winning four games.

Their most recent clash came in March 2021 when St. Vincent claimed a 3-0 victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The British Virgin Islands are winless in their last 13 games, losing eight games in this run.

Eight of St. Vincent's last 10 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of The British Virgin Islands' last six games have produced less than three goals.

Seven of St. Vincent's last nine games have produced three goals or more.

St. Vincent form guide: W-W-L-D-D British Virgin Islands form guide: L-D-L-L-L

St. Vincent vs British Virgin Islands Prediction

St. Vincent are the overwhelming favorites in this game and will be expected to claim a victory. They have won their last two friendlies and will be expected to make it three on the bounce.

The British Virgin Islands have lost seven of their last eight games and have not found the back of the net in nine of their last 10.

We are backing St. Vincent to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: St. Vincent 3-0 British Virgin Islands

St. Vincent vs British Virgin Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Vincent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - St Vincent to score over 1.5 goals

