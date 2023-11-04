Stabaek vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Stabaek will welcome Bodo/Glimt to Nadderud Stadion for an Eliteserien matchday 27 clash on Sunday (November 5th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Sarpsborg last weekend. Sturla Ottesen and Rasmus Vinge found the back of the net to ensure that the spoils were shared.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-1 home win over Lillestrom. Brede Moe, Amahl Pellegrino and Brice Wembangomo all scored to help their side claim maximum points.

The victory saw them hold on to top spot with a seven-point advantage, having garnered 61 points from 26 games. Stabaek are 13th with 25 points to their name and are one point above the relegation zone.

Stabaek vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 43rd meeting between the two sides. Stabaek have 17 wins to their name, Bodo/Glimt were victorious on 13 occasions while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Amahl Pellegrino scored four goals to help Bodo/Glimt claim a 4-0 home win.

The last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Bodo/Glimt are currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league, winning six games in this run.

Stabaek have lost just one of their last six league games (three draws).

Six of Bodo/Glimt's last eight games in all competitions have produced at least four goals.

Bodo/Glimt have scored at least two goals in each of the last six head-to-head games.

Stabaek vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Stabaek have had an upturn in fortunes in recent weeks, with their four-game unbeaten streak in the league seeing them climb out of the relegation zone. Attention will turn to keeping themselves above the bottom three, although they face their toughest task up next.

Bodo/Glimt are running away with the league crown and seem poised to successfully wrest the title from Molde. Den Gule Horde have won each of the last four head-to-head games and are favorites to make it five wins in a row.

We are backing Kjetil Knutsen's side to claim maximum points in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Stabaek 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

Stabaek vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Bodo/Glimt to score each half: Yes

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 4 - Bodo/Glimt to score over 1.5 goals: Yes