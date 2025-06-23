Stabaek vs Kristiansund Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

Stabaek and Kristiansund return to action on Wednesday when they lock horns at the Nadderud Stadion in the quarter-finals of the NM Cup. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since November 2021, when Jorgen Walemark’s men picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory in their top-flight clash.
Stabaek failed to find their feet in the Norwegian 1st Division as they suffered a 5-1 hammering at the hands of IK Start last Saturday. Walemark’s side have failed to taste victory in five consecutive league games — claiming just two points from a possible 15 — a run which has seen them plunge into 13th place in the table.
While Stabaek have struggled for results in the 1st Division, they have enjoyed a dominant run in the NM Cup, where they have eliminated Notodden, Fram Larvik, Haugesund and Mjondalen so far while scoring 13 goals and keeping two clean sheets.
On the other hand, Kristiansund turned in a solid team display on Sunday when they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Rosenborg in their Eliteserien clash at the Nordmøre Stadium.
This was a much-needed result for Amund Skiri’s men, who had lost each of their previous three outings while conceding nine goals and scoring three in that time.
Kristiansund, who are currently eighth in the Eliteserien table, turned their focus to the NM Cup, where they have enjoyed a dominant run, brushing aside Melhus, Nardo, Alta and Molde en route to the quarter-finals.
Stabaek vs Kristiansund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With six wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Stabaek boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Kristiansund have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.
- Stabaek have lost just one of their most recent six home games while picking up four wins and one draw since the start of May.
- Kristiansund are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 away matches across all competitions, picking up seven wins and one draw since April 13.
Stabaek vs Kristiansund Prediction
Looking at recent meetings between Stabaek and Kristiansund, we expect an end-to-end affair at the Nadderud Stadion with plenty of goalmouth action as they both look to reach the semi-finals.
While the two teams are evenly matched on paper, we predict Kristiansund will do just enough to secure a close win.
Prediction: Stabaek 1-2 Kristiansund
Stabaek vs Kristiansund Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Kristiansund to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 encounters)