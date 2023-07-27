Stabaek vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023 

Molde will look to extend their winning run to four games when they visit the Nadderud Stadion in Norway on Saturday (July 29) to face Stabaek in the Eliteserien.

With 29 points from 16 games, the Norwegian champions are fourth in the league table. Their title defence got off to a rough start, going winless in four games, losing thrice. However, since then, things have been looking on the up. In fact, they're unbeaten in five top-flight games, winning four, including the last three.

On Tuesday, though, Molde were brought back to earth by HJK, who beat them 1-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round. Topi Keskinen struck the only goal of the game as the Norwegian visitors were shut out.

Meanwhile, Stabaek are down in 12th place in the standings with 16 points and four wins from 15 games. They haven't won in the league in seven games, losing five times.

Promoted from the second division last season, the Blues have made an immediate return to the top flight but have found life tough on their return.

Stabaek vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 clashes between Molde and Stabaek, who trail 26-16.

The last two clashes have seen Stabaek beat Molde: a 10-9 shootout win in the NM Cup in March 2023, followed by a 3-2 win in the league in April 2023. Molde had won the previous six clashes with Stabaek

In the league, Molde have won their last three games at Stabaek: 3-0 in October 2021, 3-0 in November 2020 and 2-1 in September 2019.

In domestic games, Molde have won their last four, scoring 14 goals and conceding twice.

Stabaek vs Molde Prediction

Stabaek are going through a rough patch, losing four of their last five games. Molde will look to capitalise on that, having built momentum in their campaign with four wins in their last five games.

Prediction: Stabaek 0-2 Molde

Stabaek vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Molde

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No