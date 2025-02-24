Stade Brestois vs Dunkerque Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025

Stade Brestois play Ligue 2 side Dunkerque at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Wednesday in the Coupe de France quarter-final.

Brest picked up 2-1 wins over Nantes and Troyes to advance to the last-eight. The hosts, who are ninth in the top division, are winless in four games across competitions as they look to reach the final four for the first time.

Les Pirates last appeared at this stage of the competition in the 2014-15 season, losing to eventual finalists Auxerre on penalties.

USL Dunkerque, meanwhile, have knocked out two Ligue 1 teams en route the quarter-final, seeing off Lille on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time in the Round of 16. The visitors, who are third in Ligue 2, have won six of their last seven games across competitions.

Stade Brestois vs Dunkerque Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first meeting between Brest and Dunkerque.

Brest have conceded 38 goals in 23 league games. Only four Ligue 1 teams have a worse defensive record.

Only three teams in the second tier have scored more goals than Les Maritimes (36).

Dunkerque are one of two Ligue 2 sides in the Coupe de France last-eight, the other being Guingamp.

Only three of the Pirates' 10 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Stade Brestois vs Dunkerque Prediction

Brest are strong favourites but will need to avoid complacency to see off Dunkerque. They have, however, lost three of their last four home matches.

Les Maritimes, meanwhile, have exceeded expectations in the cup but could see defeat away from home.

Prediction: Brestois 1-0 Dunkerque

Stade Brestois vs Dunkerque Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brest

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Dunkerque's last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in one of Brestois' last five games.)

