Stade Brestois vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2023 

Stade Brestois host Lens at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday (August 13) in the opening round of the 2023-24 French Ligue 1 campaign.

The hosts have had their struggles last season but finished 14th with 44 points, their second-highest points tally in six seasons in the French top flight. Brest drew 1-1 against Italian outfit Cagliari in their last pre-season outing.

Lens, meanwhile, enjoyed a memorable campaign last season, finishing second in Ligue 1 with 84 points, one point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain. They are now set to play UEFA Champions League football this season for the first time since the 2002-03 campaign and the third time overall.

The visitors lost 2-1 to Manchester United in their pre-season friendly.

Stade Brestois vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 38 previous meetings, the two teams have won 16 times apiece.

Brest are without a win in three games in the fixture.

Lens are without a clean sheet in 13 games in the fixture.

Three of Lens' four league defeats last season came away from home.

Seven of Brest's 11 league wins last season came at home.

Les Sang et Or had the best defensive record in the top flight last season, conceding 29 times.

Stade Brestois vs Lens Prediction

Brest have just one of their last five games and two of their last nine. They have won five of their last six home league games.

Meanwhile, Lens' latest result snapped their 13-game unbeaten streak. They have won their last three Ligue 1 away outings and should extend that streak.

Prediction: Brest 1-2 Lens

Stade Brestois vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)