Stade Brestois vs LOSC Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

LOSC Lille’s push for UEFA Champions League qualification will go down to the wire as they take on Stade Brestois in the penultimate game of the Ligue 1 campaign on Saturday. Brest will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win the last five meetings between the two teams since 2022.

Romain Del Castillo’s first-half strike was the difference for Stade Brestois last weekend as they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Montpellier at the Stade Francis Le Blé.

Before that, Eric Roy’s men were on a three-game winless run in the league, playing out a 3-3 draw against Saint-Etienne on April 13 before suffering consecutive defeats against Lens and Olympique Marseille.

Stade Brestois have picked up 47 points from their 32 Ligue 1 matches so far to sit ninth in the league standings, one point behind Lens in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, LOSC Lille played out a 1-1 stalemate against Marseille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy last time out as both sides continue their quest to secure second place in the table.

Before that, Bruno Genesio’s men were on a run of three straight league victories, seeing off Toulouse, Auxerre and Angers while scoring seven goals and conceding twice in that time.

With 57 points from 32 Ligue 1 matches, Lille are currently fifth in the league standings, just two points behind second-placed Marseille with two games to go.

Stade Brestois vs LOSC Lille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, LOSC Lille boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Brestois have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Lille are unbeaten in their last five games against Stade Brestois, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-0 defeat in January 2022.

Brest have lost just one of their most recent six Ligue 1 home matches while picking up three wins and two draws since mid-February.

Stade Brestois vs LOSC Lille Prediction

While Stade Brestois will be playing for pride here, Lille are in the mix for a top-two finish in the league, making this a season-defining matchup for Genesio’s men. That said, we predict Lille will fly out of the blocks at the Stade Francis-Le Ble this weekend and secure all three points.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 0-2 LOSC Lille

Stade Brestois vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in six of their last eight clashes)

