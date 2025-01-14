Stade Brestois vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15th 2025

Stade Brestois and Nantes return to action in the Coupe de France when they square off at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Wednesday. Eric Roy’s men head into the midweek clash on a run of four back-to-back home wins and will be looking to extend this fine streak.

Stade Brestois picked up their first win of the year last Saturday when they held on to see out a 2-1 victory over Olympique Lyon on home turf. This followed a 2-0 defeat against Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa on January 5, a result which saw their three-match winning streak in all competitions come to an end.

Brest, 11th in the Ligue 1 standings, now turn their attention to the Coupe de France, where they avoided an upset in the round of 64 as they scraped a 1-0 victory over National 2 outfit La Roche Vendee on December 21.

Elsewhere, Nantes continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Ligue 1 table as they were held to a 2-2 draw by AS Monaco after throwing away a two-goal lead in the second half.

Antoine Kombouare’s men have failed to win 13 of their last 14 league matches — losing seven and claiming six draws — a run which has seen them plunge into 15th place in the league standings.

Nantes will look to find their feet in the Coupe de France, where they kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 4-0 victory over National 3 side Jeanne d'Arc Drancy on December 21.

Stade Brestois vs Nantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Nantes boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Brestois have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Brest are unbeaten in their last four games against Kombouare’s men, claiming three wins and one draw since a 4-1 defeat in October 2022.

Nantes have won just one of their most recent eight away matches across all competitions while losing four and claiming three draws since the start of September.

Stade Brestois vs Nantes Prediction

Nantes head into the cup tie knowing victory could serve as a catalyst for an upturn in form in Ligue 1, where they have endured a disappointing campaign so far. However, home advantage gives Brest a slight upper hand and we are backing them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 2-1 Nantes

Stade Brestois vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stade Brestois to win

Tip 2: First to score - Brest (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Nantes)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 meetings)

