Stade Brestois vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2023

Stade Brestois will host Nice at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday in another round of Ligue 1 football.

The home side have endured a rather difficult campaign and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Stade Reims last weekend and had looked set to head towards an unlikely victory before their opponents drew level from the penalty spot in additional time.

Nice have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of securing continental football at the end of the campaign. They were beaten 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in their last league outing before playing out a 2-2 draw against Basel in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal clash on Thursday.

Stade Brestois vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Brest and Nice. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Brest have picked up 14 points on home turf in the league this season. Only the bottom three teams in the league table have picked up fewer.

Nice have picked up 24 points on the road in the league this season. Only three teams have picked up more, all of which currently occupy the European spots in the table.

The Eaglets have the second-best defensive record in the French top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 28.

Stade Brestois vs Nice Prediction

Brest are on a three-game unbeaten streak after losing four of their five games prior. They beat Toulouse 3-1 in their last home game, ending a three-game winless streak at the Stade Francis-Le Ble, and will be looking to build on that victory this weekend.

Nice are on a four-game winless streak, although they have lost just one of their last 16 games across all competitions. They have been solid on the road of late and should pick up all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 1-2 Nice

Stade Brestois vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last seven matches)

