Brest vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stade Brestois and OGC Nice go head-to-head at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday.

With just three points separating the sides in the upper echelons of the table, we anticipate a thrilling contest as both sides look to secure Champions League football.

Stade Brestois turned in a resilient team performance last Sunday when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Prior to that, Eric Roy’s men were on a six-game winning streak, a run which has seen them reach the round of 16 of the Coupe de France.

With 35 points from 19 matches, Brest are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, three points and one place below Sunday’s visitors.

OGC Nice needed a 77th-minute penalty from 22-year-old Evann Guessand to secure a narrow 1-0 victory at home over Metz last Saturday.

This followed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Bordeaux at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in their Coupe de France round-of-32 clash on January 20.

While Nice will be looking to make it three wins on the trot, they have struggled to get going away from home, where they are on a three-game losing streak in the league.

Stade Brestois vs OGC Nice Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Nice boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Brestois have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Roy’s men are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, picking up eight wins and two draws since November’s 2-0 loss against AS Monaco.

Nice have lost their last three Ligue 1 away games, conceding six goals and scoring once since the start of December.

Brest have won all but one of their last five home games, with a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg on December 7 being the last exception.

Stade Brestois vs OGC Nice Prediction

With just three points separating the sides in the upper echelons of the table, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Nice have lost their last three Ligue 1 away games and we fancy Brest extending their impressive run of results on home turf.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 2-0 OGC Nice

Stade Brestois vs OGC Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Stade Brestois to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last six clashes)

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here