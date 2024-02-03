Brest vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stade Brestois and OGC Nice go head-to-head at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday.
With just three points separating the sides in the upper echelons of the table, we anticipate a thrilling contest as both sides look to secure Champions League football.
Stade Brestois turned in a resilient team performance last Sunday when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.
Prior to that, Eric Roy’s men were on a six-game winning streak, a run which has seen them reach the round of 16 of the Coupe de France.
With 35 points from 19 matches, Brest are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, three points and one place below Sunday’s visitors.
OGC Nice needed a 77th-minute penalty from 22-year-old Evann Guessand to secure a narrow 1-0 victory at home over Metz last Saturday.
This followed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Bordeaux at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in their Coupe de France round-of-32 clash on January 20.
While Nice will be looking to make it three wins on the trot, they have struggled to get going away from home, where they are on a three-game losing streak in the league.
Stade Brestois vs OGC Nice Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With seven wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Nice boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Stade Brestois have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.
- Roy’s men are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, picking up eight wins and two draws since November’s 2-0 loss against AS Monaco.
- Nice have lost their last three Ligue 1 away games, conceding six goals and scoring once since the start of December.
- Brest have won all but one of their last five home games, with a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg on December 7 being the last exception.
Stade Brestois vs OGC Nice Prediction
Nice have lost their last three Ligue 1 away games and we fancy Brest extending their impressive run of results on home turf.
Prediction: Stade Brestois 2-0 OGC Nice
Stade Brestois vs OGC Nice Betting Tips
Tip 1: Stade Brestois to win
Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the sides)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last six clashes)
