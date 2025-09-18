Stade Brestois vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Stade Brestois will host Nice at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have endured a rather poor start to their league campaign and now sit 17th in the table as they continue to search for their first win of the campaign.
They suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to newly-promoted Paris FC in their last match, finding themselves two goals down at the break before Romain Del Castillo halved the deficit early in the second half.
Nice have also had their struggles in the new campaign but remain keen of securing a return to European football at the end of the season. They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 home win over Nantes last time out, with Jeremie Boga netting the sole goal of the contest to register his second goal of the season, one more than he managed throughout the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign.
The visitors sit eighth in the table with six points from four matches and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Saturday.
Stade Brestois vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 35 meetings between the two teams. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won three more, with their other 10 contests ending level.
- The visitors picked up a commanding 6-0 win when the two teams last faced off in May.
- The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last four games in this fixture.
- Brest have conceded 10 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only Lorient (12) have shipped more.
Stade Brestois vs Nice Prediction
Les Pirates are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win in their last five league matches since last season. However, they hold the home advantage this weekend and will hope that provides the needed boost for them to secure their first win of the campaign.
Les Aiglons, meanwhile, have alternated wins and losses in their last six league matches. They have lost their last three away games on the trot, but should do enough this weekend to pick up all three points.
Prediction: Stade Brestois 0-1 Nice
Stade Brestois vs Nice Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Nice to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last eight matchups)