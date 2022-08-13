Stade Brestois vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2022

Olympique Marseille will visit the Stade Francis-Le Ble to face Stade Brestois on Sunday as they seek to bag back-to-back Ligue 1 wins.

The hosts, who were condemned to an opening day defeat, will look to find their feet here and get their campaign up and running.

Brestois were denied a dream start to the new Ligue 1 campaign, as they fell to a 3-2 loss against RC Lens on Sunday. That followed a run of two wins and one defeat from their three pre-season friendlies in July.

Brest have now lost their last four Ligue 1 outings, dating back to a 2-0 victory over Clermont Foot in May.

Meanwhile, Marseille strolled to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Stade Reims in their Ligue 1 opener on Sunday. Before that, they were on a four-game winless run, picking up a draw and losing three of their last four pre-season friendlies.

Marseille head into the weekend on a run of two straight Ligue 1 wins, scoring eight goals and conceding once.

Stade Brestois vs Olympique Marseille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 11 meetings between the two teams..

Brestois have picked up two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Marseille have won their last three away games against Brest, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in February 2012.

Brestois head into the weekend on a run of two consecutive home defeats in the league after losing their final two home games of the 2021-22 campaign.

Stade Brestois vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Marseille kicked off the new season with a bang and will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. Marseille have enjoyed the better of this fixture and are expected to extend their dominance here.

Prediction: Brestois 1-3 Marseille

Stade Brestois vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five meetings).

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in their last five clashes since 2019).

Edited by Bhargav