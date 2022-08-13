Stade Brestois vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2022

Olympique Marseille will visit the Stade Francis-Le Ble to face Stade Brestois on Sunday as they seek to bag back-to-back Ligue 1 wins.
The hosts, who were condemned to an opening day defeat, will look to find their feet here and get their campaign up and running.
Brestois were denied a dream start to the new Ligue 1 campaign, as they fell to a 3-2 loss against RC Lens on Sunday. That followed a run of two wins and one defeat from their three pre-season friendlies in July.
Brest have now lost their last four Ligue 1 outings, dating back to a 2-0 victory over Clermont Foot in May.
Meanwhile, Marseille strolled to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Stade Reims in their Ligue 1 opener on Sunday. Before that, they were on a four-game winless run, picking up a draw and losing three of their last four pre-season friendlies.
Marseille head into the weekend on a run of two straight Ligue 1 wins, scoring eight goals and conceding once.
Stade Brestois vs Olympique Marseille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Marseille boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 11 meetings between the two teams..
- Brestois have picked up two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.
- Marseille have won their last three away games against Brest, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in February 2012.
- Brestois head into the weekend on a run of two consecutive home defeats in the league after losing their final two home games of the 2021-22 campaign.
Stade Brestois vs Olympique Marseille Prediction
Marseille kicked off the new season with a bang and will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. Marseille have enjoyed the better of this fixture and are expected to extend their dominance here.
Prediction: Brestois 1-3 Marseille
Stade Brestois vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Marseille.
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five meetings).
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in their last five clashes since 2019).
