Stade Brestois vs Paris FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Stade Brestois and Paris FC return to action in the French Ligue 1 when they lock horns at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since January 2019, when Eric Roy’s men picked up a 1-0 victory in their Ligue 2 clash.

Stade Brestois failed to get up and running in the new Ligue 1 campaign as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lens in their final outing before the international break.

Prior to that, Roy’s side kicked off the season with an impressive 3-3 draw against LOSC Lille on August 17, one week before falling to a 2-0 loss against Toulouse at the Stade de Toulouse.

Brest will be backing themselves to find their feet this weekend as they go up against an opposing side who have managed just one win from their previous eight encounters since December 2014.

In contrast, Paris FC secured their first win since returning to the French top flight just before the international break as they held on to see out a 3-2 victory over Metz on August 31.

Stephane Gilli’s men had kicked off the season with two back-to-back defeats, losing 1-0 against Angers on August 17, one week before falling to a 5-2 loss at the hands of Marseille.

Paris snapped a 46-year absence from Ligue 1 last season, when they finished second in the Ligue 2 standings to bring a two-decade stint in the second tier to an end.

Stade Brestois vs Paris FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Stade Brestois have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having picked four wins from the last eight meetings between the two teams.

Paris FC have managed just one win in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils on three occasions.

Stade Brestois have failed to win seven of their last nine Ligue 1 games, losing five and picking up two draws since mid-April.

Paris have managed just one win from their last six competitive away matches while losing three and picking up two draws since the start of March.

Brest are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games in the league, picking up four wins and three draws since the first week of February.

Stade Brestois vs Paris FC Prediction

Stade Brestois have endured a slow start to the season and will be out to secure their first win of the campaign this weekend. While Paris will look to continue from where they left off against Metz, Brest have been rock-solid on home turf this year and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 2-1 Paris FC

Stade Brestois vs Paris FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Paris’ last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the visitors’ last five matches)

