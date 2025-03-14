Stade Brestois and Stade Reims go head-to-head at the Stade Francis-Le Ble in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Samba Diawara’s visitors are winless in seven clashes since a 1-0 victory in January 2021.

Brestois returned to winning ways last Sunday, seeing off Angers 2-0 at the Stade Francis-Le Ble courtesy of goals in either half from Abdallah Sima and Romain Faivre.

Before that, Eric Roy’s side were on a six-game winless run, claiming two wins and losing four, including a 7-0 thrashing against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Best have picked up 36 points from 25 games to sit ninth in the standings, six points off sixth-placed Olympique Lyon in the Conference League qualifying spot.

Meanwhile, Reims failed to stop the rot in Ligue 1, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Auxerre at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday.

Diawara’s men have lost six back-to-back Ligue 1 matches and are winless in 14 league outings, losing nine and since a 3-0 victory over Auxerre in November.

This dire run of results has seen Reims plunge into the relegation picture, as they sit 15th in the points table with 22 points from 25 games, one above the relegation playoff spot.

Stade Brestois vs Stade Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brestois have 10 wins from their last 27 meetings, losing five.

Best are unbeaten in seven home games against Diawara’s men, winning three, since a 2-0 defeat in April 2013.

Reims are on a run of six back-to-back away matches without a win, losing four, since a 3-0 victory at Le Havre on November 10.

Brest are unbeaten in five of their last six home games, winning four, since November.

Stade Brestois vs Stade Reims Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Angers, Brestois will head into the clash with confidence as they push for a top-six finish. Reims have struggled to get going away from home in the league, so Roy’s men should come out on top.

Prediction: Brestois 2-0 Reims

Stade Brestois vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brestois to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of their last eight clashes.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of their last six meetings.)

