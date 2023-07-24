Stade Brestois vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26, 2023

Stade Brestois and Stade Rennais continue their preparations for the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign when they lock horns in a friendly on Wednesday (July 26). Both sides have kicked off their pre-season on the right foot, so a thrilling all-French contest at the Stade du Clos Gastel is expected.

Brestois maintained their perfect run of results in pre-season with a 2-1 win over Concarneau on Saturday. Before that, Bruno Genesio’s side cruised to a 2-0 win over French lower-tier side Avranches in their first friendly outing on July 15.

Les Pirates will look to maintain the momentum ahead of the new campaign as they look for a top-half finish in the Ligue 1 after finishing 14th last season.

Rennais, meanwhile, enjoyed a sensational 2022-23 campaign, finishing fourth in Ligue 1 to qualify for the UEFA Europa League. Eric Roy’s men side got their first win of their pre-season on Saturday, edging out St. Malo 2-1 at the Stade de la Piverdiere.

That followed a 1-1 draw against Concarneau in the first friendly outing on July 19, with Fahd El Khoumisti and Matthis Abline scored for either side to force a share of the spoils.

Stade Brestois vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rennais have been dominant in the fixture, winning 16 of the last 26 meetings.

Brestois have picked up four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Rennes have won their last four games against Genesio’s men and are unbeaten in ten meetings against them, winning seven since a 1-0 loss in July 2019.

Brest have won all but one of their last six games across competitions, with their draw against Conceneau being the exception.

Roy’s side are winless in four of their last five away games, drawing thrice since mid-March.

Stade Brestois vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Stade Rennais have enjoyed the better of this fixture recently and will look to extend their dominance over Brestois. However, Les Pirates are in solid form and should hold out for a share of the spoils in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Brestois 2-2 Rennais

Stade Brestois vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of their last eight clashes.)