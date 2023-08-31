Stade Brestois vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures, with Stade Brestois and Stade Rennais locking horns at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts were handed their first defeat of the season on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 by Marseille at the Orange Velodrome. Before that, Eric Roy’s side kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 win over Lens on August 13, one week before beating Le Havre 2-1 away.

Brest now return home, where they're unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across competitions, claiming six wins, since April.

Rennais, meanwhile, were involved in a share of the spoils for the second straight game, drawing 2-2 with Le Havre last weekend.

Bruno Genesio's men picked up a resounding 5-1 win over newly promoted Metz in their league opener on August 13, seven days before drawing 1-1 at Lens. Rennais are unbeaten in their last seven Ligue 1 games since May, claiming five wins.

Stade Brestois vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 26 meetings, Rennais boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Brestois have picked up just four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared six times.

Rennes are on a five-game winning streak against Roy’s men and are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings, claiming eight wins.

Brest have won all but one of their last six Ligue 1 home games, with a 2-1 loss against Rennais on June 3 being the exception.

Rennes are unbeaten in three Ligue 1 away games, winning twice since a 2-1 loss at OGC Nice in May.

Stade Brestois vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Brestois and Rennais have enjoyed decent starts to the season and will look to keep the ball rolling. While Rennes have enjoyed the better of the fixture, expect Brest to continue their solid home form and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Brestois 1-1 Rennais

Stade Brestois vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last seven clashes.)