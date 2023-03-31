Stade Brestois vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2023

Stade Brestois and Toulouse return to action in Ligue 1 when they face off at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday (April 2).

Brest are winless in four home games against Philippe Montanier’s men and will look to end this poor run. They failed to pull clear of the relegation zone, as they played out a 2-2 draw against Troyes in their last outing before the international break.

Before that, Eric Roy’s men won 1-0 against Strasbourg on March 5 to snap their five-game winless run, six days before crashing to a 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. With 24 points in 28 games, Les Pirates are 16th in Ligue 1, just one point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Toulouse continue to struggle at home, as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Lille last time out. Le Tefece have now lost three consecutive games at the Stadium de Toulouse since a 3-1 win over Stade Rennais in February. Toulouse are 12th in the standings with 35 points in 28 games.

Stade Brestois vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from their last ten meetings, Toulouse hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Brestois have picked up two wins in that period, while four games have ended all square.

Toulouse are unbeaten in four away games against Brest, claiming two wins and as many draws since May 2011.

Roy’s side hold the division’s third-poorest home record, having picked up just two wins and 11 points from 13 games.

Le Telece have lost four of their last five Ligue 1 games, scoring four goals and shipping nine since mid-February.

Stade Brestois vs Toulouse Prediction

Brest find themselves hovering around the danger zone and will be desperate for a morale-boosting result. Les Pirates should take positives from their result against Troyes and claim all three points against a Toulouse side who have lost four of their last five league games.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 2-1 Toulouse

Stade Brestois vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brestois

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last ten clashes.)

