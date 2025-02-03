Stade Briochin vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Stade Briochin will host Nice at the Stade Fred-Aubert on Wednesday in the last 16 of the 2024-25 Coupe de France campaign. The home side are enjoying a good run of form and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the domestic cup this week, where they are set to lock horns with top-flight opposition.

They saw off Stade Paimpolais and Saint-Malo in the first two rounds of the competition last year. They then picked up a shock 1-0 win over Le Havre in the last 64 before beating Ligue 2 outfit Annecy on penalties in the last round.

Nice have had their struggles of late but remain in the continental spots in the Ligue 1 standings and will be looking to use their cup clash this week to build confidence for the rest of their season. They picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Bastia last time out in the Coupe de France, with Mohamed Ali-Cho scoring the sole goal of the contest on the hour mark.

Les Aiglons beat Montpellier 4-1 on the road at this stage of the tournament last season and will hope they can hit similar heights this week and continue their push for a first cup title in over three decades.

Stade Briochin vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the third meeting between Briochin and Nice. The visitors are undefeated in their previous matchups, picking up a win and a draw.

The two teams last faced off in a Ligue 2 clash back in March 1994 which the Eaglets won 1-0.

Stade Briochin are without a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Nice have scored 39 goals in the French top flight this season. Only Olympique Marseille (43) and league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (54) have scored more.

Stade Briochin vs Nice Prediction

Briochin are undefeated in their last 10 games across all competitions, picking up seven wins in that period. They are, however, badly mismatched ahead of the midweek clash and can only be expected to give a good account of themselves.

Nice are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last five matches. They are, however, overwhelming favorites for Wednesday's game and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Stade Briochin 1-3 Nice

Stade Briochin vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

Tip 3 - Nice to score first: YES (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last eight outings)

