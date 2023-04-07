Stade de Reims vs Stade Brestois Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Stade de Reims play host to Stade Brestois at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in round 30 of the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Brest will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last four meetings between the sides since December 2020.

Stade Reims returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Nantes 3-0 at the Stade de la Beaujoire last Sunday.

Prior to that, Will Still’s side suffered a 2-1 home loss against Olympique Marseille which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

With 46 points from 29 games, Reims are currently seventh in the Ligue 1 table, six points off the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Stade Brestois turned in a superb team performance last time out as they came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory over Toulouse at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Brest were previously on a run of three consecutive home games without a win, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

With 27 points from 29 games, Eric Roy’s men are currently 15th in the league table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Stade de Reims vs Stade Brestois Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With eight wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Stade Brestois hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record of this fixture.

Stade Reims have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Brest are winless in their last three visits to the D, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory in September 2017.

Still’s men have won four of their last five outings, with March’s defeat against Marseille being the exception.

Stade Brestois have managed just one win in their eight Ligue 1 away games since the start of November, losing four and claiming three draws.

Stade de Reims vs Stade Brestois Prediction

Reims have been near impenetrable on home turf, where they have won seven of their last 10 league matches since the start of October. We are backing Still’s side to pick up from where they dropped off against Nantes and claim all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Stade de Reims 2-1 Stade Brestois

Stade de Reims vs Stade Brestois Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stade Reims

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

