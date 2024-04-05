Stade Lausanne vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th March 2024

Stade Lausanne host Basel at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on Saturday in the Swiss Super League, looking to win for just the sixth time this season.

Playing in the Swiss top flight for the first time in history, Ricardo Dionísio's side have expectedly struggled to make a mark.

Lausanne have won only five times from 30 games so far, including one in their last match, wherein they beat title hopefuls Servette 2-1 on the road. Vitalie Damascan scored the winner for the visitors in the 84th minute after Jeremy Guillemenot had equalized for the home side just seven minutes earlier.

On the other hand, Basel's decline has continued this season, and it's been more dramatic than it had been in recent campaigns. With just 33 points in the bag, the RotBlau are down in 10th position on the Swiss Super League table, and without a win in their last five league matches.

During this run, Basel were also knocked out of the Swiss Cup quarter-finals after losing 4-2 to Lugano on penalties as the sides finished level at 2-2 in open play.

Stade Lausanne vs Basel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 180 previous clashes between the sides, with Basel winning 80 of them and losing to Stade Lausanne on 59 occasions.

Stade Lausanne have beaten Basel in their last three clashes and remain unbeaten against the side in four.

Stade Lausanne are unbeaten against Basel in their last four home games, although three of those results were draws.

After drawing five times in six encounters, Stade Lausanne and Basel haven't played out a stalemate in their last three games.

Basel are winless in their last five league games, their worst run since going nine matches without a win from August 2023 to October 2023.

Stade Lausanne vs Basel Prediction

Stade Lausanne have beaten Basel in their last three clashes and will be eager to make it four in a row. The Swiss Super League debutants are even coming off the back of a win too, whereas Basel are winless in their last five.

The odds are stacked against the visitors in this encounter, with the RotBlau likely to lose once again.

Prediction: Stade Lausanne 2-1 Basel

Stade Lausanne vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stade Lausanne to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes