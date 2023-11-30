Stade-Lausanne vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Stade-Lausanne and Basel will square off in a Swiss Super League matchday 16 encounter on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat 'away' to city rivals Lausanne last weekend. Brighton Labeau scored the match-winner in the 66th minute to guide his side to victory.

Basel, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over St. Gallen. Anton Kade and Finn van Breemen scored in either half to help their side claim all three points.

The victory saw the RotBlau climb off the foot of the table into 11th spot, having garnered 11 points from 14 games. Lausanne are at the bottom of the standings with 10 points.

Stade-Lausanne vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Stade-Lausanne claimed a 3-0 away victory in the reverse fixture.

Five of the Stade-Lausanne's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Basel's last six league games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Eight of Basel's 10 away games in all competitions this season have produced over 2.5 goals.

Stade-Lausanne are currently on a seven-game winless run across all competitions, losing five games in this sequence.

Stade-Lausanne vs Basel Prediction

Stade-Lausanne are competing in the Swiss Super League for the first time in their history but it looks likely to be a brief stay in the top-flight. The Ouchy outfit have lost their last four games in all competitions on the bounce and have managed just two victories in the league all season.

One of those wins came in the reverse fixture against Basel, so the hosts will be optimistic that they can get a second victory here. The visitors are on something of a mini-revival in recent weeks after an atrocious start to the season left them rooted to the bottom of the standings for several weeks.

Fabio Celestini has steadied the ship somewhat since his appointment at St. Jakob-Park and he will be aiming for a fourth win in five games since taking charge. We are backing Basel to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Stade-Lausanne 1-2 Basel

Stade-Lausanne vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Basel to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corner kicks