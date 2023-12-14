Stade-Lausanne vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | December 18th 2023

Stade-Lausanne will welcome Young Boys to Stade de la Tuiliere for a Swiss Super League matchday 18 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Yverdon on Sunday. They took the lead through Ismael Gharbi in the 13th minute but were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half. This provided the platform for their hosts to come back, with Anthony Sauthier and Mohamed Tijani scoring to help their side claim maximum points.

Young Boys, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League. A thrilling start to the second half saw three goals scored in the space of five minutes, with Benjamin Sesko and Emil Forsberg scoring either side of Ebrima Colley to inspire the victory.

Raphael Wicky's side will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them thrash St. Gallen 3-0 at home.

The victory saw them keep hold of top spot in the standings, having garnered 35 points from 17 games. Lausanne Ouchy are bottom of the table with 11 points to their name.

Stade-Lausanne vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third clash between the two sides, with Young Boys winning both previous games.

Their most recent meeting came a week ago when Young Boys claimed a 1-0 home win in a rescheduled league game.

Five of Young Boys' last six games across competitions have produced over 10.5 corner kicks.

Stade-Lausanne have the worst attacking record in the league this season, having scored just 18 goals in 17 games.

Stade-Lausanne are on a 10-game winless streak in all competitions, losing eight games in this sequence.

Stade-Lausanne vs Young Boys Prediction

Stade-Lausanne's maiden top-flight campaign has not gone to plan and the Ouchy outfit could have a speedy return to the Challenge League.

Young Boys are well on their way to successfully defending their league title and can concentrate fully on domestic duties, having wrapped up their UCL group stage campaign.

We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Stade-Lausanne 0-3 Young Boys

Stade-Lausanne vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals