Stade Laussane vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

FC Zurich visit the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on Saturday to face Stade Lausanne in the Swiss Super League looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season.

With seven points in three games, Bo Henriksen's side are currently at the top of the league table, ahead of reigning champions Young Boys on goal difference.

Zurich began their season with a 2-0 defeat of Yverdon but were held to a 2-2 draw by Servette in their next game. On matchday three, the FCZ overcame Lugano 3-0 in another home win.

On the other hand, Stade Laussane are winless in the new season thus far. With one draw and two defeats, the club is languishing second from bottom in the Swiss Super League table. They sit above bottom side Winterthur only by virtue of goal difference.

Anthony Braizat's side began their campaign with a 3-0 home loss to Lugano, before another 2-1 defeat at the hands of Luzern. In their last match, Stade Laussane were held to a 1-1 draw by Servette.

Having gained promotion from the second division, the Lausanne outfit have found life difficult in the top flight so far.

Stade Laussane vs FC Zurich Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this is only the third meeting between Stade Lausanne and FC Zurich.

Stade Lausanne and FC Zurich's only prior meeting came in the Schweizer Cup, with Zurich winning on both occasions: 3-2 in the second round in 2013 and 4-1 in the round of 16 in 2017.

Stade Laussane and FC Zurich meet in the Swiss Super League for the first time in history.

Stade Laussane could ship three goals against Zurich for the third time in a row.

Stade Laussane have lost both their home games against Zurich.

With only two goals conceded in three games, Zurich currently have the best defensive record.

Stade Laussane vs FC Zurich Prediction

Stade Laussane have lost in both their prior meetings with Zurich, who have begun the new campaign on a positive note.

Although both their wins have come at home, Laussane's poor standing in the league means this is a good chance to pick up their first away win of the season.

Prediction: Stade Laussane 1-2 FC Zurich

Stade Laussane vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: FC Zurich to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes