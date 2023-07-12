Stade Nyonnais vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14, 2023 

Stade Nyonnais host Everton at the Colovray Sports Center on Friday (July 14) in a pre-season friendly.

The hosts played in the third tier of Swiss football last season but have now secured promotion to the Challenge League. Nyonnais finished second in Promotion League last season with 66 points from 34 games and will play in the second-tier next season for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.

Nyonnais lost 1-0 to Servette in their first friendly outing of the pre-season. Everton, meanwhile, endured a largely difficult campaign last season but secured safety on the final day of the Premier League season, beating Bournemouth 1-0 in a tense clash at Goodison Park.

Manager Sean Dyche will hope to avoid another relegation scrap next season and has five friendlies for the Toffees before they kick off the new campaign against Fulham next month.

Stade Nyonnais vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Nyonnais' last meeting against English opposition came in 2016, losing 2-0 to Sunderland in a friendly.

Everton's last meeting against Swiss opposition came in 2019, drawing goalless with Sion in a friendly.

Nyon are without a clean sheet in nine games across competitions.

The Toffees won two of their 19 away league games last season.

The Yellow and Blacks were the second-highest-scoring side in the Promotion League last season, scoring 83 times.

Stade Nyonnais vs Everton Prediction

Nyonnais kicked off their pre-season campaign with defeat and have struggled defensively in recent weeks.

Everton, meanwhile, closed out last season with one defeat in their last five games and are in good form. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the teams should see the Merseyside outfit win easily.

Prediction: Nyonnais 1-4 Everton

Stade Nyonnais vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Nyon's last ten games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the Toffees' last six games.)

