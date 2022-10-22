Stade Reims vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2022

In a clash between two struggling teams, Stade Reims will host Auxerre at the Stade Auguste Delaune in Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 23) as both teams look to snap their losing runs.

Reims have failed to win their last five games since beating Angers 4-2 on matchday five, which remains their only victory in the top flight this season. With only nine points from 11 games, Oscar García's side are languishing in 15th in the standings, sitting perilously above the relegation zone.

However, they have managed goalless draws in their last two games, including one against reigning champions PSG.

Meanwhile, Auxerre, who've collected as many points as Reims from the same number of games, only trail their opponents on goal difference. The Burgundy outfit have failed to win their seven league games since beating Montpellier and Strasbourg, losing five times during this run.

Stade Reims vs Auxerre Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Reims have won five of their last eight games against Auxerre, losing just once.

Reims are on a five-game winning run in this fixture.

Auxerre last beat Reims in July 2011, a 2-0 victory away from home.

This will be the first Ligue 1 meeting between Reims and Auxerre.

After drawing goalless n their last two games, Reims could see a third consecutive goalless stalemate for the first time since February 2015

Auxerre have collected only nine points from their opening 11 games of the season - their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since the 1981-82 season, which was their second in Ligue 1.

Reims have not won their last eight games at home, last winning on April 20 this year - a 2-1 win over Lille.

Auxerre have conceded 14 goals in five away league games this season, the joint-most by any team along with Troyes.

Stade Reims vs Auxerre Prediction

As much as both teams would love to return to winning ways, their respective form doesn't hold them in good stead.

Reims have home advantage, but their record is terrible, which is good news for Auxerre, who could come away with a point.

Prediction: Stade Reims 2-2 Auxerre

Stade Reims vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

