Stade Reims vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

The action continues in round 17 of the French Ligue 1 as Stade Reims and Le Havre go head-to-head at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Wednesday.

With their respective Coupe de France ties on the horizon, both sides will head into the midweek clash looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Stade Reims were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis last Saturday.

Will Still’s men have now lost four of their last five matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring four since picking up back-to-back wins over Lorient and Nantes.

With 23 points from 16 matches, Reims are currently eighth in the Ligue 1 standings, three points behind the European qualification places.

Elsewhere, Le Have returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed OGC Nice 3-1 at home last Saturday.

Prior to that, Luka Elsner’s men were on a four-game winless run, losing twice and claiming two draws since the first week of November.

Le Havre have now won four of their 16 league matches so far while losing five and claiming seven draws to collect 19 points and sit 10th in the Ligue 1 table.

Stade Reims vs Le Havre Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Le Havre boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Reims have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Le Havre are winless in four of their last five matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since early November.

Reims have lost all but one of their last five league matches, with a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg on December 1 being the exception.

Elsner’s men have won just one away game this season while losing twice and claiming five draws so far.

Stade Reims vs Le Havre Prediction

Looking at past results between Stade Reims and Le Havre, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

Elsner‘s men have struggled to impose themselves on the road this season and we fancy the hosts securing all three points in this one.

Prediction: Stade Reims 2-1 Le Havre

Stade Reims vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Reims to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Reims’ last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 clashes between the two teams)