Stade Reims vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21, 2022 

Stade Reims will host Lens at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Wednesday (December 21) in a friendly between the two Ligue 1 sides. Reims are playing the third of three friendlies this week.

The hosts have endured a difficult start to their season but have begun picking up points as they look to avoid the drop. Reims played out a 1-1 draw against Montpellier in their last competitive outing. They looked set to come away with all three points before a late equaliser pegged them back.

Lens, meanwhile, have had a brilliant season and will fancy themselves as early European contenders. They picked up a 2-1 comeback home win over Clermont Foot in their last game. Wesley Said and Seko Fofana got on the scoresheet after the interval to help overturn a first-half deficit.

The visitors beat Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre in a friendly last time out and will look to continue that ahead of their competitive return.

Stade Reims vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Reims and Lens. The hosts have won four of those games, while the visitors have won nine.

There have been seven draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in the fixture.

Only three of Lens' 11 league wins this season have come away from home.

Two of Reims' three league wins this season have come at home.

Les Sang et Or have conceded just ten goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (9) have conceded fewer.

Stade Reims vs Lens Prediction

Reims are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions. They have won their last three games at home and will look to continue that run.

Lens have won their last six games on the bounce and will look to extend that streak this week. They have performed well in this fixture recently and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Stade Reims 1-2 Lens

Stade Reims vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Lens' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)

