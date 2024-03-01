Stade Reims vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stade Reims and LOSC Lille go head-to-head at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Saturday.

Paulo Fonseca’s men head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive away defeats across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Mohamed Daramy grabbed the headlines for Stade Reims last Sunday when he netted a 95th-minute winner to hand them a slender 2-1 victory over Le Havre at the Stade Oceane.

Prior to that, Will Still’s side were on a five-match winless run, claiming one draw and losing four, including a penalty-shootout loss against Sochaux in the Coupe de France on January 21.

With 34 points from 23 matches, Stade Reims are currently eighth in the Ligue 1 standings, just two points behind sixth-placed Lens in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Lille suffered a third consecutive away defeat last weekend when they were beaten 3-1 by Toulouse at the Stadium de Toulouse.

Fonseca’s men have now lost three of their last four matches across all competitions, with a 3-0 victory over Le Havre on February 17 being the exception.

With 38 points from 23 matches, Lille are currently fifth in the league table but could move level with third-placed Monaco with all three points on Saturday.

Stade Reims vs LOSC Lille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Stade Reims boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

LOSC Lille have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Reims are unbeaten in their last four games against Fonseca’s men, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in September 2021.

Lille are on a run of three consecutive away defeats in all competitions, conceding eight goals and scoring three since January’s goalless draw at Montpellier.

Reims are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches, picking up two wins and two draws since the start of December.

Stade Reims vs Lille Prediction

With just four points separating both sides in a heated race for European football, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Stade Auguste Delaune. Reims are unbeaten in eight of their last nine home games against Lille and we predict they will come away with all three points once again, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Stade Reims 2-1 LOSC Lille

Stade Reims vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Reims to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than three bookings in five of the last six encounters between the two teams)