Stade Reims vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stade Reims and Lorient go head-to-head at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Saturday.

Régis Le Bris’ men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last four meetings since February 2021.

Stade Reims failed to return to winning ways last Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Toulouse at the Stadium de Toulouse.

Prior to that, Will Still’s men saw their two-match winning streak come to an end on October 7 courtesy of a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of AS Monaco.

With 14 points from their opening nine matches, Reims are currently sixth in the Ligue 1 table, level on points with seventh-placed Nantes.

Lorient, on the other hand, picked up a morale-boosting result last time out when they scraped a 2-1 victory over Stade Rennais on home turf.

Le Bris’ side were previously on a five-match winless run, losing three and picking up two draws since the start of September.

With 10 points from nine games, Lorient are currently 12th in the league standings, level on points with Strasbourg and Le Havre.

Stade Reims vs Lorient Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Lorient boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stade Reims have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Still’s side are unbeaten in their last four matches against Lorient, claiming two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in February 2021.

Lorient are without a win in their last six Ligue 1 away matches, losing three and picking up three draws since April’s 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Stade Reims vs Lorient Prediction

Stade Reims have enjoyed a decent start to the season and will be looking to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

While we expect Lorient to put up a fight, they have struggled away from home, and we fancy Still’s side coming away with a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Stade Reims 2-1 Lorient

Stade Reims vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Reims to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Reims’ last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of the hosts’ last seven matches)