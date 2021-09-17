Stade Reims vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Fresh off the back of picking up their first Ligue 1 win of the season, Stade Reims welcome Lorient to the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday.

The hosts are currently on a dire run of five straight defeats against the visitors and will be looking to end that poor record this weekend.

Reims picked up their first win of the season last Sunday when they saw off Stade Rennais 2-0 away from home.

Hugo Ekitike and N'Dri Philippe Koffi scored in either half as Les rouges et blancs stunned their hosts to the win.

Prior to that, Oscar Garcia’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain which ended their run of three straight draws.

With six points from their opening five games, Stade Reims are currently 10th in the Ligue 1 table, two points and two places behind Sunday’s visitors.

Lorient maintained their solid start to the season last time out as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Lille.

In an end-to-end affair, Armand Lauriente and Terem Moffi scored on either side of a Burak Yılmaz equalizer to condemn Lille to their second defeat of the season.

Christophe Pélissier’s men head into Sunday’s game unbeaten in four of their five games this season, picking up two wins and two draws.

Stade Reims vs Lorient Head-To-Head

Lorient have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from their last 20 meetings. Reims have managed just three wins, while five games have ended all square.

Stade Reims Form Guide: W-L-D-D-D

Lorient Form Guide: W-D-L-W-D

Stade Reims vs Lorient Team News

Stade Reims

Moussa Doumbia, Fraser Hornby, Anastasios Donis, Arber Zeleni, Mathieu Cafaro and El Bilal Toure will all sit out the game as they have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Moussa Doumbia, Fraser Hornby, Anastasios Donis, Arber Zeleni, Mathieu Cafaro, El Bilal Toure

Suspended: None

Lorient

Lorient will have to cope without Stephane Diarra, Jeremy Morel, Quentin Boisgard, Enzo Lee Fee and Loris Mouyokolo, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Stephane Diarra, Jeremy Morel, Quentin Boisgard, Enzo Lee Fee, Loris Mouyokolo

Suspended: None

Stade Reims vs Lorient Predicted XI

Stade Reims predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Thomas Foket, Ilan Kebbal, Marshall Munetsi, Moreto Cassama, Nathanael Mbuku, Hugo Ekitke, Mitchell van Bergen

Lorient Predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi; Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Mortiz Jenz; Igor Silva,Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Fabien Lemoine, Vincent Le Goff; Armand Lauriente, Adrian Grbic

Stade Reims vs Lorient Prediction

Stade Reims will head into the game in sky-high spirits following their laudable performance last time out. While they will be looking to keep the ball rolling, they face an opposing side who have already hit their stride this season. Looking at past results between the sides, we predict Lorient will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Stade Reims 1-2 Lorient

