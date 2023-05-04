Stade Reims face LOSC Lille at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts will look to snap their three-match losing streak as they eye a top-half finish for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Reims were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss against ten-man Clermont Foot on Sunday.

Will Still’s side have now lost three consecutive games, conceding six goals and failing to score since a 1-1 draw with Stade Brestois on April 9. With 47 points from 33 matches, Reims are 11th in Ligue 1 but will move into eighth with all three points.

Lille, meanwhile, continued their quest for a place in Europe, as they thrashed Ajaccio 3-0 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy last time out. Les Dogues are on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up seven points from a possible nine since their 1-0 loss against Angers on April 8.

With 59 points from 33 games, Lille are fifth in the league, two points behind fourth-placed Monaco in the UEFA Europa League qualification spot.

Stade Reims vs LOSC Lille Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Reims hold a slight upper hand in the fixture, having won eight of their last 20 meetings.

Lille have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Les Dogues are winless in eight of their last nine visits to the Stade Auguste-Delaune II, losing five, since December 2012.

Reims are winless in three home games, losing twice, since a 1-0 win over Ajaccio on March 5.

Lille have managed just one win in their last six away games since February, losing three.

Stade Reims vs LOSC Lille Prediction

While Reims have suffered poor late-season form, Lille continue their push for a spot in Europe and will look to close out the season on a high. Les Dogues should come away with all three points, heaping more misery on their floundering hosts.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Lille

Stade Reims vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille

Tip 2: First to score - Lille (Les Dogues have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last eight meetings.)

