Stade Reims face LOSC Lille at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
The hosts will look to snap their three-match losing streak as they eye a top-half finish for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Reims were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss against ten-man Clermont Foot on Sunday.
Will Still’s side have now lost three consecutive games, conceding six goals and failing to score since a 1-1 draw with Stade Brestois on April 9. With 47 points from 33 matches, Reims are 11th in Ligue 1 but will move into eighth with all three points.
Lille, meanwhile, continued their quest for a place in Europe, as they thrashed Ajaccio 3-0 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy last time out. Les Dogues are on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up seven points from a possible nine since their 1-0 loss against Angers on April 8.
With 59 points from 33 games, Lille are fifth in the league, two points behind fourth-placed Monaco in the UEFA Europa League qualification spot.
Stade Reims vs LOSC Lille Head-to-Head and Betting Tips
- Reims hold a slight upper hand in the fixture, having won eight of their last 20 meetings.
- Lille have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.
- Les Dogues are winless in eight of their last nine visits to the Stade Auguste-Delaune II, losing five, since December 2012.
- Reims are winless in three home games, losing twice, since a 1-0 win over Ajaccio on March 5.
- Lille have managed just one win in their last six away games since February, losing three.
Stade Reims vs LOSC Lille Prediction
While Reims have suffered poor late-season form, Lille continue their push for a spot in Europe and will look to close out the season on a high. Les Dogues should come away with all three points, heaping more misery on their floundering hosts.
Prediction: Reims 1-2 Lille
Stade Reims vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Lille
Tip 2: First to score - Lille (Les Dogues have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games.)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last eight meetings.)