Stade Reims vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3, 2023 

Stade Reims host Montpellier at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Saturday (June 3) in the final round of Ligue 1.

The hosts have struggled recently, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Reims lost 3-0 to Olympique Lyonnais last time out partly. Defender Emmanuel Agbadou scored an own goal inside two minutes before receiving a red card early after the restart.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season and are set to end the season in the bottom half of the points table. They lost 3-2 to OGC Nice last time out, heading into the break with a two-goal lead before their opponents turned the game around in the second half to secure a deserved win.

Reims are 11th with 51 points from 37 games, while Montpellier are 12th with 47 points.

Stade Reims vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between Reims and Montpellier, who lead 11-9.

There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Reims are unbeaten in eight games in the fixture since 2019.

Seven of Montpellier's 14 league wins this season have come on the road.

Only four of Reims' ten league defeats this season have come at home.

La Paillade have scored 62 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the most by any team in the bottom half of the standings.

Les rouges et blancs have the second-best defensive record outside the European spots in Ligue 1, conceding 42 times.

Stade Reims vs Montpellier Prediction

Reims are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last eight games. They have won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four games and three of their last nine. They have had mixed results on the road recently and lose this one.

Prediction: Reims 1-0 Montpellier

Stade Reims vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Reims

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in just two of their last seven matchups.)

