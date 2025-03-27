Stade Reims vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Stade Reims and Olympique Marseille return to action in Ligue 1 when they lock horns at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Saturday. The two sides have had contrasting league campaigs,

Reims failed to stop the rot in their last outing before the international break, as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Stade Brestois at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Diawara’s side have gone 15 league matches without a win, losing nine, since a 3-0 victory over fellow strugglers Le Havre in November. This dire run of results has seen Reims plunge to 15th in the Ligue 1 standings, two points above 16th-placed Le Havre in the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Marseille were no match for leaders Paris Saint-Germain last time out, as they fell to a 3-1 loss in their top-of-the-table clash at the Parc des Princes.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have lost three of their most recent four games, conceding seven goals and scoring three, having won the three matches before..

Marseille have picked up 49 points from 26 Ligue 1 matches to sit second in the table, two points above fourth-placed OGC Nice outside the automatic UEFA Champions League qualifying places.

Stade Reims vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have nine wins from their last 21 meetings with Reims, losing five.

Marseille have lost three of their most recent four away matches, with a 2-0 victory over Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa in February being the exception.

Reims are winless in nine home league games, losing six, since a 4-2 victory over Montpellier on October 6.

Stade Reims vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Marseille have seen their form decline in recent weeks and head into the weekend looking to find their feet as they eye Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, Reims’ form is nothing to write home about, so expect Roberto De Zerbi’s side to take all three points.

Prediction: Reims 0-3 Marseille

Stade Reims vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marsielle to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six encounters.)

